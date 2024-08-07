Lauryn Hill and the Fugees’ 2024 tour canceled

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees were set to kick their tour off on Friday, but it appears the whole trek has been called off.

Variety reports ticket holders were notified late Tuesday that they'd be refunded the price of their tickets for undisclosed reasons. Screenshots shared on social media showed the message to ticket holders read, "Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon."

Dates for the shows have also been removed from Ticketmaster.

This isn't the first time Ms. Hill has canceled a tour with the Fugees. A reunion tour set for 2022 was postponed due to ongoing COVID conditions.

Then in 2023, while already on the road, she canceled the remainder of the tour, citing a "serious vocal strain."

“I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time," she wrote at the time. "In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”

Ms. Hill said at the time that she would head back on the road in 2024.

