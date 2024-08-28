Lauryn Hill delivers impromptu performance at her high school reunion

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees may have canceled their 2024 tour, but Ms. Hill gave her former high school classmates an impromptu live performance earlier in August. The singer showed up to her Columbia High School reunion in Maplewood, New Jersey, and sang some of her hits, including “Ex-Factor” off The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees’ “Ready or Not.” Her classmates posted videos of the mini-concert on social media, and expressed their excitement and gratitude. “People traveled from out of state to love up on their village. It was simply amazing. Still speechless from @mslaurynhill giving us an impromptu performance,” one wrote on Instagram. “This reunion was SO good for the soul.” Another wrote on TikTok, “My 30 Year HS Reunion turned into a full Lauryn Hill concert!! AH-MAZING! We has a TIME.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.