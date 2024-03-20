Lauryn Hill + De La Soul's debut albums to be inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

Recordings by Lauryn Hill, De La Soul and Donna Summer will be inducted into the distinguished Grammy Hall of Fame this spring, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday. They're among a group of 10 inductees, at least 25 years old, who are being highlighted for their "lasting qualitative or historical significance."

The new additions, the first inductions since 2021, include Lauryn's solo debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, De La Soul's 3 Feet High and Rising and Summer's hit "I Feel Love." Among the other recordings in the 2024 Hall of Fame class are Charley Pride's "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" and William Bell's "You Don't Miss Your Water."

All inducted recordings will be honored at the very first Grammy Hall of Fame Gala and concert, taking place Tuesday, May 21, in Los Angeles.

Information regarding tickets and performers has yet to be announced.

