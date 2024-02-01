Latto says Megan Thee Stallion is "making us proud" with "Hiss" success

Latto hopped in Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram comment section Wednesday to show the Houston Hottie some love.

Megan has been sharing behind-the-scenes content and chart updates about her bombshell latest record, "Hiss." In her most recent post, where she thanked her fans for the continued support, Latto dropped by to let her know she's a fan of the song, too.

"Hotties I really really love and appreciate everything KEEP RUNNING UP #HISS EVERYWHERE," Megan wrote.

Latto responded, "U making us proud Meg," along with the star-struck emoji.

Megan recently shared some of the song's milestones: it topped the U.S. Spotify chart and reached #1 on iTunes.

The support from Latto follows days of online controversy between Megan and Nicki Minaj, who apparently took issue with the lyric about "Megan's Law" — U.S. legislation regarding registered sex offenders. The line is said to be a slight at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, who failed to register as a sex offender.

Nicki went on a social media rant and dropped a diss record called "Big Foot," which is an apparent jab at Megan being shot in the foot in 2020.

Latto had her share of beef with Nicki when the two exchanged words over after Nicki called out the 2023 Grammys for including Latto's "Big Energy" in the rap category and not her own "Super Freaky Girl." Latto, who once publicly praised Nicki as one of her idols, said in a series of tweets that she would no longer let Nicki bully her.

