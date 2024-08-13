Latto names her GOAT rapper

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Latto had a chat with her sister Brooklyn Nikole for a conversation with Complex's GOAT Talk, and when it came to GOAT female rapper, she named Lil' Kim.

"I mean, I am the GOAT though. I’m my GOAT and that’s all that matters," the rapper said, after Brooklyn selected her as the best.

Latto then took the time to mention Kim's contributions to both music and fashion, saying, “[She’s] gon’ forever be a staple in, not only rap, but like, female rap."

"I love that b****," she continued. "I love her, and she’s Big Momma, too. It’s a Big Momma thing."

Latto once shared her love and admiration for Nicki Minaj, but things have since gone left.

