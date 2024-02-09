Latto drops new single, "Sunday Service"

Latto is taking things to church with her latest new single, "Sunday Service," making it clear to any doubters that she's the IT girl.

"I don't sing R&B but, b****, I'm really her, f*** wrong with n*****?" she raps on the chorus. "I hang up the phone on n***** (Click) You ain't my daddy, b****, I'm big mama."

The "Big Energy" rapper teased the track on Instagram a few weeks ago and recently caused a frenzy on the internet, thanks to the single's cover art where Latto's sitting in front of a wall featuring the faces of other female rappers — from Sexyy Red, Coi Leray, Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice — whose eyes were covered with a black bar.

Latto's set to drop off the accompanying music video, directed by her and Hidji World, at 12 p.m. ET Friday. In it, she'll appear in various locations, including the Bronx, with "20 black suburbans pulling up like Sunday Service."

