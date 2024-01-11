Lady London is BET's Amplified Artist for January

BET has announced the Amplified Artist — an up-and-coming music star — for the month of January: Lady London.

The network recognizes the Bronx, New York, native as one of the "best storytellers in the music industry today," citing her viral freestyles and the millions of views on her songs, including the most recent, "Yea Yea" with Dreezy.

In October, London made her BET Awards debut with a well-received performance during a cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

She released he first LP with Def Jam, S.O.U.L., in November, a horoscope-themed album that includes features from Tink, Capella Grey and Omeretta the Great.

As an BET Amplified Artist, London will receive BET Music's support across BET campaigns and platforms, including the network's sister stations as well as BET socials and the official YouTube page.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.