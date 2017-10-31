Zach Frailey/For the AJC

By Fran Jeffries

Kwanzaa has been a part of Akumba Bynum-Roberson’s life for most of his 32 years.

His parents introduced him to the week-long celebration of African-American culture around the time he began talking, he recalls.

Every year since then, the Atlanta entrepreneur has happily observed the holiday that kicks off from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 and focuses on seven African-centered principles:

Umoja (Unity)

Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)

Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

Nia (Purpose):

Kuumba (Creativity)

Imani (Faith):

“I learned about the significance of those principles,” Bynum-Roberson said, and he learned to “appreciate the opportunity for family and friends to come together to be reminded to live out those principles 365 days of the year.”

This year Bynum-Roberson plans to kick off Kwanzaa with “Umoja Night,” a free community event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at a yoga studio at 1536 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in Atlanta.





“Umoja Night” is one of a host of Kwanzaa events being held throughout metro Atlanta.

The Umoja Night kickoff will include live performances, drumming, “fun, good vibes, positive energy, and healthy food,” and several vendors selling a variety of their creations, Bynum-Roberson said.

One vendor, 11-year-old Kenneth Collier, Jr. will be there spotlighting his business, called Button Buddy. When Kenneth Jr.’s mom died when he was 10, he said he had a tough time expressing his feelings, so he started making customized buttons to call attention to different social issues, such as gun violence and bullying.



Kwanzaa is important because it celebrates African-American history and heritage, Kenneth Jr. said.

“It’s important to recognize the benefit of supporting these entrepreneurs so that black dollars can circulate inside our community,” Bynum-Roberson added.