Kodak Black faces arrest after he missed required drug testing

Kodak Black is facing arrest for violating the conditions of his pretrial release. Local 10 News reports a warrant was issued by the Broward Sheriff's Office last week for the rapper's arrest after he failed to show up June 9 for a required drug test. His next court appearance is set for Monday, June 26.

Black was initially arrested on July 16, 2022, on one count of trafficking oxycodone, one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving with an expired driver’s license and tags. He was released the following day after posting $75,000 bond, and has since been required to submit to drug and alcohol testing.

He failed to undergo a random test on February 3 and tested positive for fentanyl days later, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

Local 10 News reports Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, suggested the sample or paperwork might have been mixed up by a star-struck drug lab technician, who said it was possible. Black allegedly declined the judge's offer to take a hair test that would detect drug use in the previous 90 days. He was ordered to a drug rehabilitation facility for 30 days instead of jail time.

Cohen disputed reports about the rapper denying to take the hair test.

"No one refused a Hair sample. Pretrial does not provide Hair sample services," he wrote on Instagram. "But I am glad @kodakblack will get an opportunity to take a break from his hectic schedule and focus on his physical health."

