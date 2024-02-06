Killer Mike releases statement following his Grammy Awards arrest

Killer Mike is speaking out following his arrest at the Grammy Awards Sunday.



The rapper won three awards at the Premiere Ceremony before he was escorted away in handcuffs on misdemeanor battery charges due to an alleged altercation with Grammy Awards security personnel just outside LA's Crypto.com Arena.



In a statement obtained by ABC News, Killer Mike —birth name Michael Render — began by expressing his gratitude.



"I first want to extend my appreciation to the Grammy's Committee for recognizing me and my team for the work that went into 'MICHAEL,'" he said. "We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated."



Mike went on to thank fans and colleagues for their concern and support following the incident on Sunday and assured everyone that he is "better than OK."



"As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter," he said. "We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to 'Michael,' and keep going after your dreams."

Killer Mike took home the Grammys for Best Rap Album for Michael and Rap Song and Rap Performance for "Scientist & Engineers."

