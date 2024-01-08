Kid Cudi's 'INSANO' features Travis Scott, Lil Wayne and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kid Cudi is days away from releasing his new album, INSANO, so he's giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. Taking to Instagram Monday, he unveiled a star-studded track list boasting appearances from A$AP RockyLil YachtyLil WayneYoung Thug, the late XXXTentacion and Travis Scott, who appears on two tracks: "Get Off Me" and the previously released "At the Party," also featuring Pharrell.

The 21-song project, Cudi's ninth studio album, comes out Friday, following 2022's Entergalactic and its homonymous animated Netflix special. It also features the single "Porsche Topless" and is available for presale now.

