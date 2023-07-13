Kid Cudi, Rihanna, John Legend and more stars celebrate Emmy nominations

And the Emmy goes to...

While we're not there quite yet, music stars and actors are celebrating the recent awards-related news.

After Yvette Nicole Brown joined Television Academy chair Frank Scherma Wednesday, July 12, to announce the nominees for the upcoming 75th Emmy Awards, celebrities reactions poured in on social media.

Here's a list of some of them:

Kid Cudi - Outstanding Animated Program, Entergalactic

"ENTERGALATIC IS EMMY NOMINATED!!!! YES YES YESSSSSSSSS!!! OMG WTF THIS IS INSANE!!!!! 😭😭😭😭THANK U GOD🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Rihanna - Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and four others including Music Direction and Production Design for a Variety Special, Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

"5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!"

John Legend - Outstanding Reality Competition Program, The Voice

"I'm so proud of our team at The Voice!," Legend said in a statement per Billboard. "Congratulations on yet another year of Emmy nominations! Season after season, our team comes together to produce a fantastic show that celebrates great music and gifted artists. I'm honored to be a part of it,"

Taraji P. Henson - Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary

"THANK YOU FOR THIS EMMY NOMINATION!!!! ... It's such an HONOR to be nominated alongside my beautiful sisters and brothers on this series ... I AM SO GRATEFUL ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Tune in to see which of the stars take home the gold statuette on September 18 on Fox.

