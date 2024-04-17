Kid Cudi joins Coachella lineup for weekend two

Kid Cudi is headed to Coachella for weekend two.



The festival announced that Cudi will be joining the Sunday, April 21, lineup with a 40-minute set at the Sahara Tent at 5:10 p.m. PT.



"INSANO BOY IS COMIN," he posted on social media Tuesday night, adding, "Who's coming?? @coachella."



Sunday's lineup also includes Doja Cat, Lil Yachty, Jhené Aiko, Victoria Monét and Tems.



Cudi's last Coachella performance was in 2019. He's set to hit the road this summer for a world tour in support of his album Insano, which came out in January.

