Kid Cudi cancels Insano World Tour after Coachella foot injury

Kid Cudi's Insano World Tour was slated to kick off in late July, but his recent foot injury has delayed those plans.

In a post shared Wednesday, the rapper revealed he's canceling the tour because it's impossible for him to fully recover in time for the trek. As previously reported, Cudi injured his foot on the second weekend of Coachella when he attempted to jump off the stage during his set in the Sahara Tent.

"Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus. I'm headed to surgery now and there's gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all," he wrote.

"Theres just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%," he continued. "The injury is much more serious than I thought."

Cudi promised that all those who purchased tickets will get full refunds and said updates about new dates will be announced "as soon as possible."

"I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support," he wrote. "Im really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. Thats a promise. Im ok, just a lil soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”

