Kid Cudi breaks his foot during Coachella set

Kid Cudi's Coachella set didn't go quite as he had planned.

The rapper was forced to cut his show short after breaking his foot during his performance at the festival on April 21.

"Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show [facepalm emoji]," he wrote after the show. "just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big."

The injury reportedly occurred late in his set after he jumped off the stage to get closer to fans during a performance of "Memories," his song with David Guetta.

Before hurting his foot, he was able to debut two new songs, according to SetList.fm: "MOON MAN S***" and "BLUE SKY." He also performed "Tequila Shots," "Sad People," "Up Up & Away," "Superboy" and "Electrowavebaby 2.0."

Cudi was added to the Coachella weekend two lineup last week.

