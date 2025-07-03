Khadeen Indréa is 'floating' over series regular role on 'Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas': 'It feels so surreal'

Khadeen Indréa is "still floating" in gratitude for her starring role in the BET+ series Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas. It's her first gig as a series regular after years of podcasting, vlogging, mothering and taking on smaller roles to perfect her craft. She plays Geneva, a high-powered lawyer, and says her character's storyline will resonate with viewers.

"I love how complex Geneva is," Khadeen tells ABC Audio when asked what drew her to the role. "As I began to build her character out, I was able to see some moments that I could really relate to."

"I was able to relate to the feeling that I used to have in my teenage years in my early 20s of being very hyperaware of what people thought about me, and I realized how much that hampered my growth as an individual, how much it forced me into this box of trying to be this perfect person."

While Geneva presents herself as someone who has it all figured it out, Khadeen says it's just a matter of time before "she can no longer hide from herself."

"I think people will be in for quite the ride to see how Geneva is able to navigate this space of finally having to face who she really is and what's happened in her life, and take accountability for it," Khadeen teases.

She says she's "super grateful to Mr. [Tyler] Perry" for taking a chance on her and allowing her to be a part of the show.

"I've been trying to be very present in the moment to absorb it all," she says. "It feels so surreal."

Divorced Sistas premiered following the BET Awards, becoming the most-watched premiere of any series in BET+ history, according a press release. A new episode is now available to stream on the platform.

