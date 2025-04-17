Keyshia Cole announces tour celebrating 20 years of debut album: 'Truly a full circle moment and blessing'

Keyshia Cole has held a place in many people's hearts for the last two decades, and that's just The Way It Is. In celebration of the 20-year anniversary of her debut album, she'll be going out to meet her fans via a special tour.

The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour, presented by AEG Presents and Free Lunch, is slated to start July 1 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. It will be followed by stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Detroit, Brooklyn and more. Tink and Wale will join Keyshia on most dates, with Jeremih, Fridayy and SWV set to make occasional appearances. Lil' Kim will guest in Lincoln, California, as well as during all shows in England and Europe. Jadakiss is scheduled to pop out in Brooklyn, and T-Pain will take the stage when the tour hits Greensboro.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. local time.

"I'm so grateful to be celebrating The Way It Is 20 years later with the fans who have been with me since day one," Keyshia says in a statement. "This album changed my life, and being able to take it on the road — from city to city, country to country — is truly a full circle moment, and blessing."

She also plans to celebrate the milestone with a 20th anniversary edition double LP release of The Way It Is on black vinyl and a limited-edition Rose Garden Pink Translucent color vinyl. The colored vinyl will feature the bonus track "Love (Acapella)" as well as a gatefold sleeve with images from the original release. Those who preorder the album will have first access to presale tickets for the tour. Both vinyl versions will arrive June 20.

