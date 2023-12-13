Keyshia Cole taps Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim for The Love Hard Tour

Keyshia Cole, in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective, has announced her upcoming road show, The Love Hard Tour.

She enlisted R&B greats Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle to join her on stages in major cities across the U.S. next year.

Kicking off in Macon, Georgia, on February 22, the group will travel to Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Keyshia's hometown of Oakland and other locations, with a final show slated for Memphis on April 14.

"This tour is a true labor of love," Keyshia said in a press release. "And I'm looking forward to connecting with my fans, sharing new memories and healing through music."

Of the 24 scheduled concerts, K. Michelle will not perform at the Savannah, Georgia; Columbia, South Carolina; or the Houston, Texas, shows.

Presale tickets are available starting December 13, with general sale tickets up for grabs on December 15.

For the full Love Hard Tour itinerary, visit Blackpromoterscollective.com.

