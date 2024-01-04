Kevin Hart seemingly responds to Katt Williams' comments made in bombshell 'Club Shay Shay' interview

A bombshell interview featuring legendary comedian Katt Williams, who appeared on Shannon Sharpe's weekly podcast, Club Shay Shay, has been making its rounds on the internet since its release Wednesday.

Williams — who's aptly referred to as "unleashed" by the podcast — mentioned some of the world's most famous comedians in what came across as an explosively candid, nearly three-hour attack on the kings of comedy, including Kevin Hart.

Williams took shots at Hart's success and boiled down his seemingly quick rise to fame as being an "industry plant."

He told Sharpe, "He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA and in his first year in LA he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own movie called Soul Plane that he was leading?"

He added, "No, we've never heard of that before that person or since that person. What do you think a plant is?"

"They keep telling you that there's no gatekeepers but we keep seeing the same people open the gate," Williams said.

Williams also pointed to a decadeslong battle with Hart, stemming from comments Williams made about Tiffany Haddish's comedic capabilities, revealing that he and Hart haven't crossed paths or been in the same building in 25 years.

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, Hart seemingly responded to Williams comments by writing, "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It's honestly sad."

Elsewhere in the viral interview, Williams took jabs at Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson and Faizon Love.

