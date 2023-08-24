Kevin Hart says he's in a wheelchair after racing former NFL player

Comedian Kevin Hart has apparently found himself temporarily confined to a wheelchair after a friendly foot race went awry.

In a humorous Instagram video on August 23, Hart recalled the comical cause of his latest injury -- a 40-yard dash against 34-year-old former NFL running back Stevan Ridley. The consequence? A torn lower abdomen and tears to his hip abductors.

With his signature wit, Hart started, "Yep … well. You know any time somebody starts by saying, ‘well’ — it’s bad."

Playfully acknowledging the realities of turning 40, the Jumanji actor recounted the ill-fated race that led to his wheelchair-bound state.

"I tried to go out there and do some young stuff," he confessed, before conceding that it might be time to embrace a slower pace. "It’s not a game, respect that age or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it."

Hart added that he'll likely be in the wheelchair for a few weeks, "You know I'm out, I got about six to eight."

With a dose of self-deprecating humor, he captioned the post, "44 and sitting my a** down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f*** am I doing???? I blew my s***….I’m done. FML."

