Kevin Hart calls out his "friends" for teasing him about his footrace-induced injuries

ABC/Christopher Willard

By Stephen Iervolino

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kevin Hart is clapping back at his friends for making fun of him after a footrace with former NFL running back Stevan Ridley left the comic with a torn lower abdomen and tears to his hip abductors.

As previously reported, the injuries were severe enough to temporarily confine Hart to a wheelchair.

In an Instagram video, Hart lamented, "I'm getting all types of calls … from friends, athletes … everybody starts off the same … 'What the f*** were you thinking, Kev? How you do that? Man, you're supposed to be in shape!'"

"B****, I am in shape!" Hart clapped back. "This ain't got nothing to do with being in shape!"

He continued, "When was the last time y'all did an all-out-sprint? I'm talking an all-out run..."

"When's the last time you've given yourself a thousand percent effort sprint? People don't do this s***. Not at the age 40 and up!" the 44-year-old vented.

"That's why my stupid a** is in this situation," he said, before revealing a folded-up wheelchair next to him. "Look at this s***. You know how long it takes me to get the f*** out of the car? I'm a mess."

Kev goes onto to complain that "everything's swollen" on his body, and described how one part of his anatomy was left looking "like a thumb."

He added, "To every friend that has called me and has laughed at me … after this six to eight weeks when I get back to functioning, I’m gonna light your a**** up. You know who the f*** you are," he said.

One of these busting Kev's chops appears to be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He replied to the video, "I said what I said out of love," adding a "crying laughing" emoji.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

