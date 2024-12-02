Kerry Washington says the timing of Hollywood Walk of Fame honor is 'fitting'

Kerry Washington's time has come to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She'll be receiving the honor Monday after nearly 25 years of acting.

Kerry has acted in several films and television shows, but her breakthrough role came in 2012 when she took on the role of Olivia Pope in ABC's Scandal, becoming the first Black woman to lead a network TV drama in nearly four decades. After seven seasons of the show, Kerry says Olivia not only changed the lives of others, but her life, as well.

"I got married [to Nnamdi Asomugha], had children and bought a home. So much changed for me in those years," Kerry tells Variety. "I'm really, really grateful to Olivia Pope for how she impacted culture, but also how she impacted me."

“She reminded our culture that everybody deserves to be the lead character in the story of their lives,” she continues. “On a personal level, it took me being No. 1 on the call sheet to be willing to see myself as No. 1 in my own life.”

Olivia also opened up the door for other opportunities in Kerry's life, including starting Simpson Street productions, the production company behind Little Fires Everywhere, UnPrisoned and Reasonable Doubt.

“Ironically, the thing that brings me the most joy now is being the supporting character in the story of ... all of the different artists and artisans that we employ and create opportunity for,” Washington says. “As a producer and as a director, I get to help build a platform that provides space for other people to walk toward their dreams."

Though her father feels she should have gotten a star lot sooner, Kerry says the timing is "fitting because all these things that Simpson Street has been able to do, stemmed from those Scandal years. That's when my life as a producer began."

