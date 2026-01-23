Kermit, Miss Piggy and Sabrina Carpenter star in 'The Muppet Show' official trailer

Muppet fans, rejoice.

Disney+ has released the official trailer for The Muppet Show special event that's coming to the streaming service and ABC on Feb. 4.

Along with the new trailer, the highly anticipated special has added Maya Rudolph as a guest star. Rudolph joins the cast that also includes special guest star Sabrina Carpenter, and the show's executive producer and guest star Seth Rogen.

Fans can expect the special to feature beloved Muppets like Miss Piggy and Kermit back for this brand-new event. "Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!" according to the event's official synopsis.

The trailer finds Kermit walking through the backstage areas of The Muppet Theatre before settling down at his desk with a cup of tea. All the while, his friend Rowlf plays the piano beside him.

"Rowlf, have you been playing this whole time?" Kermit asks.

"Well, what did you think it was? Some kind of sentimental montage in your head? We're doing the show again, frog!"

We then see Miss Piggy interacting with Carpenter. The pop star tells Miss Piggy she is her idol.

"I grew up watching you, my parents grew up watching you, their parents grew up watching you," Carpenter says, before Miss Piggy makes an annoyed scream.

The original The Muppet Show series was created by Jim Henson and ran from 1976 to 1981. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the original Muppet Show, which has all five seasons available to stream on Disney+.

