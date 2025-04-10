Keri Hilson says she didn't write, was 'forced to sing' diss lyrics seemingly targeting Beyoncé

After years of receiving threats and negativity from Beyoncé's Beyhive fan group, Keri Hilson is clearing the air about the song that seemingly shaded their Queen Bey. Speaking to People, Keri maintains that she "was forced to sing" the shady lyrics, which she didn't write.

Keri says she'd intended to go to the studio and write a new verse for the remix to her hit "Turnin' Me On," but she arrived to discover one had already been written that would "garner attention."

"It didn't matter if that was negative or positive, and calls were made that twisted my arm into doing something that I never wanted to do. I never wanted to record it. I definitely never wanted it to come out," says Keri, who clarifies she's "been a fan of [Beyoncé] for a very long time."

The lyrics in question were featured on the "Turnin' Me On" remix and find Keri at one point singing, "move it to the left," a possible reference to Bey's "Irreplaceable."

"They're not my words, but I ate it, and I protected people, and I paid for it," she continued. "I probably could have cleaned it up, but I didn't want to make my career even more difficult. I wanted it to go away."

"I can give myself grace," Keri added. "I was young, I felt these people had my career in their hands, and one phone call could have ended it. That was the fear that was presented to me."

Keri says she "always wondered what [Bey] was told about that, if she was told the truth," adding she "would love the opportunity" to chat with her. "I don't know if it will ever happen, but it's something I've dreamt about."

In an Instagram post, singer-songwriter and producer Ester Dean contended she co-wrote the verse with Keri, which Keri denied. Dean described the lyric as "childish" and apologized.

