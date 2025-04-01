Kendrick Lamar's untitled live-action comedy pushed back to 2026

Kendrick Lamar's comedy movie with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker has been pushed back. Variety reports the untitled film was originally set for a Fourth of July release but will now arrive on March 20, 2026.

The movie will follow a young Black man who has an internship at a living history museum, where he's tasked with being a slave reenactor. Dave Free for pgLang will serve as a producer alongside Lamar, Stone and Parker, with comedian Vernon Chatman writing the film.

Lamar is set to kick off his Grand National tour with SZA on April 19. The tour will support his latest album, GNX, which features their Hot 100 #1 single, "Luther."

"Luther" has dominated the chart a sixth total and consecutive week, extending their longest career runs as chart-toppers on the Hot 100. With 58.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, 26.3 million official streams and 3,000 units sold in the U.S. from March 21 to March 27, the song is back at #1 on the Streaming Songs chart for a fifth week. It remains at #2 on Radio Songs, and marks its 14th week on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.