Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' Tinashe's 'Nasty' make 'Rolling Stone''s list of 100 best songs of 2024

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" continues to make its way onto year-end charts, landing at #2 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 best songs of 2024. The mag recognized its popularity, calling it the winner of all the diss tracks he'd released against Drake within the year. It's "the sharpest, funniest Lamar single in ages," it wrote, adding it's the diss track "you were most likely to hear at sporting events, club nights, and summer festivals."

Also making the top 10 was Tinashe's "Nasty," which came in at #7. "'Nasty' was one of the most indelible hits of summer 2024 — a pop summer that was not exactly skimpy on indelible hits," Rolling Stone notes of the viral track. The mag credited the song for garnering "a new audience that's just now catching up with her stellar run of adventurous soul."

Beyoncé's "Ya Ya"; "Type S***" by Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti; K. Dot's "Euphoria"; and Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" secured spots in the top 25.

Other songs on the list include "TGIF" by GloRilla at #29; "Fisherrr - Remix" by Cash Cobain, Ice Spice and Bay Swag at #34; and Flo Milli's "Never Lose Me" featuring Cardi B and SZA at #36. Cardi and SZA are also on the list with their respective singles "Enough (Miami)" (#40) and "Saturn" (#45).

The full list can be found on rollingstone.com.

