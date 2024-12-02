Kendrick Lamar nabs #1 Billboard 200 spot with 'GNX'

Not even two weeks after the release of his surprise rap album, GNX, Kendrick Lamar can once again call himself number one.

The 12-track collection, which includes two appearances from Grammy-winning singer SZA, debuted in the top spot on Billboard's 200 chart after earning 319,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. It marks the Compton rapper's fifth consecutive number-one project.

Kendrick previously led the Billboard 200 with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers in 2022, DAMN. in 2017, Untitled Unmastered in 2016 and To Pimp a Butterfly in 2015.

GNX was released without warning on Nov. 22, a few months ahead of Kendrick's Super Bowl halftime show, and almost instantly became the topic of discussion thanks to its track names and lyrical content.

The number 10 song, "heart pt. 6," is seemingly named after one of the diss tracks Drake made during their back-and-forth earlier this year. There's also "wacced out murals," on which he addresses the chatter about Lil Wayne being snubbed for the Super Bowl halftime show.

GNX follows the single/Drake diss track "Not Like Us," which was nominated for Song and Record of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

