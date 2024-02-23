Kelly Rowland says she's "finally inspired" to write new music

With a starring role in Tyler Perry's Netflix film Mea Culpa and an over decade since the release of her last album, 2013's Talk a Good Game, one may wonder if Kelly Rowland will have new music on the way. Well, according to her interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show, it's "coming … later."

“I’m finally inspired,” Rowland explained. “I’m finally inspired, you can’t just be, like, writing about anything and I don’t want just another sexy song. I want to talk about so many different things and I’m really excited about the topic [of] this album.”

Kelly's on a promo run for Mea Culpa, in which she plays Mea Harper, a criminal defense attorney who takes on a murder case involving an artist played by Trevante Rhodes. The Netflix film is out now.

