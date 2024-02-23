Kelly Rowland says she's "finally inspired" to write new music

ABC/Christopher Willard

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

With a starring role in Tyler Perry's Netflix film Mea Culpa and an over decade since the release of her last album, 2013's Talk a Good Game, one may wonder if Kelly Rowland will have new music on the way. Well, according to her interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show, it's "coming … later."

“I’m finally inspired,” Rowland explained. “I’m finally inspired, you can’t just be, like, writing about anything and I don’t want just another sexy song. I want to talk about so many different things and I’m really excited about the topic [of] this album.”

Kelly's on a promo run for Mea Culpa, in which she plays Mea Harper, a criminal defense attorney who takes on a murder case involving an artist played by Trevante Rhodes. The Netflix film is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!