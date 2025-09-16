Keke Palmer reacts to Eddie Murphy saying she reminds him of his younger self: 'I was out of my mind'

If there's one compliment that stays rent free in Keke Palmer's mind, it's that she reminds Eddie Murphy of himself when he was younger. While eating spicy chicken in the latest episode of Hot Ones, she shared her reaction to hearing Eddie make that comparison.

"I was out of my mind. I couldn't believe that the Eddie Murphy said that I reminded him of him," Keke said. "Honestly, I feel like I wake up in the morning and I think about it."

She also expressed her love for Eddie while praising his talent as an actor.

"I love Eddie Murphy! Eddie Murphy is such an incredible actor and the things that he's done have never been done and will never be done again," Keke continued. "I mean, he's iconic. ... I couldn't believe it. I love ya, Eddie."

Keke and Eddie worked together on the film The Pickup, which was released on Prime Video in August. While promoting the movie, he shared his admiration for Keke and her many talents.

"I was just watching her thinking how great she was," Eddie told ETalk, admitting that he wasn't too familiar with her work ahead of their time on set. He said he discovered more about her while making the movie and noticed her ability to adapt to her different roles.

"She's interested, and she does so much stuff. And that she sings and does all this stuff, I was like, 'Wow,'" Eddie continued. "She kind of reminds me of the way I used to do everything when I was younger."

Keke's full episode of Hot Ones is now available to watch on YouTube.

