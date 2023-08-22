Keke Palmer jams out to new music in a studio session with DaniLeigh

Keke Palmer is cooking up new music, and she's letting fans in on what's soon to come.

Palmer took to her Instagram Story with a snippet of an unreleased song featured in a video that shows her singing along to the tune during a studio session.

After noticing singer DaniLeigh in the clip, also jamming out to the record, fans speculated the new song might be a collaboration between the two.

Keke posted an extended tease of the track by sharing a longer video to her IG page where she danced and lip synced.

She captioned the post with some of the few lyrics revealed in each of the clips writing, "Not the type to be wit everybodyyy, stay up out the way get to the [bag of money emoji]."

The sneak peek comes not long after Keke was featured in Usher's music video for "Boyfriend."

She shared special behind-the-scenes footage of making the surprise visual, a few days after the duo made headlines for the partnership.

"Talk about an era. I used to sit in front of the TV sweating out my edges, hunnyy!" Keke wrote, pointing fans to the full BTS film exclusively on KeyTv Network's YouTube.

