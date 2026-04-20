Kehlani says 'Folded' 'completely rerouted' her life, shares goals for upcoming self-titled album

Nearly a decade after her debut album was released, Kehlani scored the biggest hit of her career with "Folded." As Billboard's Women in Music Impact honoree for 2026, she says the song has "completely rerouted" her life.

"When you've experienced a lot of resistance … like, 'Wow, nothing is working out… No matter which direction I turn, everything feels like pulling teeth. ... Getting people to call me back is impossible," she tells Billboard, noting that things have shifted following the success of "Folded."

"I’m having these conversations and I’m like, 'Wait, really? That’s it? You’re down?' I’m in a period of the least resistance. And it’s a really nice place to be."

Kehlani believes her current circumstances prepared her for this moment.

"People keep asking me what I think the magic sauce is in 'Folded,' and beyond it being a great R&B song, I have a deeper, longer theory that it’s just about where I’m at in my life," she says. "I don’t think that there was another time that I could have handled the success that I’m currently receiving. ... I’m ready now."

She continues, "Something happens when you turn 30 — everything’s making sense. My motherhood is going incredibly well. My family life, my friends, my whole internal world is finally clicking."

Kehlani is set to release her self-titled album on April 24, her 31st birthday, and she has high ambitions for the project.

"I want to do this album at Carnegie Hall with an orchestra. I really want some of these songs to make it into movies ... and ultimately just have a really historical personal moment for me, and hopefully keep adding to the genre because that’s the coolest thing that 'Folded' has done beyond anything," she says.

Kehlani will be honored at the Billboard Women in Music event on April 29.

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