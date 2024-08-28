Kehlani releases 'While We Wait 2' mixtape

Kehlani's new mixtape, While We Wait 2, has arrived.

The 14-track collection features the recently released single "When He's Not There" featuring Lucky Daye, as well as "Know Better" featuring Lil Mo and Vince Staples, and an "After Hours" remix featuring Ludmilla.

While We Wait 2 is the sequel to Kehlani's previous mixtape, While We Wait, which they released in 2019. It follows the June release of their fourth studio album, Crash.

"means a lot to continue this feeling from WWW1," Kehlani wrote on Instagram. "we made this tape in my back house in two weeks with all people i really dearly love. thank you to all the features, my friends who sat up and wrote with me, my engineer, and my team. it was a breezy process and nobody thought hard. just some feelings in 90 degree weather. hope you enjoy. see you on tour."

Kehlani is set to kick off their Crash World Tour on Sept. 4 in Minneapolis. The 31-city North American tour features special guests Flo and Anycia.

Here is the track list for While We Wait 2:

"Love Like"

"When He's Not There" (Feat. Lucky Daye)

"Clothes Off" (Feat. Kwn)

"S.I.N.G.L.E."

"Know Better" (Feat. Lil Mo & Vince Staples)

"Border"

"Form Of You" (Feat. Destin Conrad & childofnines)

"Let Me Down" (San Diego Interlude)

"Around"

"Ballin'"

"First Life"

"Slow Dance" (Feat. Dixson)

"8 (Remix)" (Feat. FLO)

"After Hours (Remix)" (Feat. Ludmilla)

