Kehlani releases uncut version of self-titled album: 'This is my way of saying thank you'

Kehlani is thanking her supporters with a special release: an uncut version of her self-titled album, complete with original a cappella and demo versions of its songs.

"This one is really just from me to you," she wrote on Instagram. "I wanted to share something more personal—something that lets you hear these songs the way they first existed. Before the layers, before the final versions… just the feeling, the words, and the moment they were created."



"These acapella and demo versions are a glimpse into my world. The early takes, the raw ideas that eventually became the records you know," she continued. "There's something really special about that stage to me—it's where everything is the most honest. Some of them before the features with exclusive second verses."



"This is my way of saying thank you. For listening, for growing with me, for holding these songs the way you do," she added. "I hope you can feel where it all started."

Kehlani arrived on April 24 and has been met with support from fans and fellow celebrities alike. She publicly thanked God for the response, noting it's something she hasn't experienced in a while.

"i’ve seen so many incredible things said, so many remarkable things written. thank you Jesus for the gift of endurance. for ability. for humility," she wrote, in part. "thank you Jesus for every person you’ve put on my path to assist in this process. ...thank you for every opportunity to be a student, and the courage to be a leader."

Kehlani recently received the Impact Award at the Billboard Women in Music 2026. She is set to perform at the 2026 Essence Festival and Roots Picnic, among other shows.

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