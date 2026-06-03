Kehlani parties with Missy Elliott in 'Back and Forth' new music video

Kehlani attends a house party in the new music video for "Back and Forth" featuring Missy Elliott.

Directed by Director X, the video follows Kehlani and a group of friends as they arrive at a house party, where they meet up with Missy. By the end of the video, Kehlani tells her partner on the phone, "I'll be there when you wake up" — a nod to the song's lyrics.

Throughout the video, Kehlani breaks into dance sequences at the party with friends while performing and vibing alongside Missy. Missy is also shown taking a call with a partner and playing in the pool in another scene. Monica makes a cameo as well. At the end, Kehlani proves to be a woman of her word, arriving home before her partner wakes up. The video is now available on YouTube.

"having fun with @missymisdemeanorelliott @patron & some special people. enjoy!" Kehlani wrote on Instagram.

"Back and Forth" appears on Kehlani's self-titled album, which she will support with a world tour kicking off in August. She shared a list of songs on Instagram, asking fans to choose five. Those with the most votes, she says, will be added to her set list.

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

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