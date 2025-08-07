Kehlani offering free laundry services to single mothers in honor of 'Folded' success

Kehlani's latest song, "Folded," has inspired the launch of a charitable function. The singer has teamed with the Laundry Project for Nini's Fluff & Fold, an event offering free laundry services to single mothers. It's named after the fictional dry cleaners featured in the music video for the song.

"growing up i knew how hard it was for all the single mamas in my family to get the tasks done on top of it all," she wrote in an Instagram announcement. "clean clothes is a basic necessity. i got yall."

"thank you @engagecurrent for sponsoring this initiative, and my brother @ for such an incredible idea," she continued. "AS A THANK YOU FOR SENDING THIS SONG OVER THE MOON! i love you mommy's. you deserve the world."

Nini's Fluff & Fold is a first come, first served event taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time in LA, Chicago, New York, Atlanta and other cities. Kehlani will not be present. More information is available on the Laundry Project's website.

