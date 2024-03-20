Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign bringing 'Vultures' to the pyramids

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have announced their next Vultures listening experience will take place at an Egyptian pyramid.



A social media post revealed the event is set for Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, Egypt, on April 20. It has a tentative start time of 8 p.m. local time. Tickets are currently on sale.



Travis Scott previously tried to plan a show at the Great Pyramid of Giza last summer, but the show was canceled due to "production issues."

Ye and Ty earned a number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart with Vultures 1 last month. Their song "Carnival" topped the Hot 100 earlier this month.

