Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign top Hot 100 with "Carnival"

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song "Carnival," featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.



According to Billboard, the song marks the fifth Hot 100 chart-topper by Kanye — who goes by Ye — and the second for Ty. It's the first for both Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.



Ye also becomes the first rapper to have ever topped the Hot 100 in three decades: the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.



Elsewhere on the Hot 100 top 10, Jack Harlow's "Lovin' On Me" comes in at number three, Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em" is at number five, SZA's "Snooze" is at number eight and Doja Cat's "Agora Hills" is at number nine.

