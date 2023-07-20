Kaliii releases her latest single, "K Toven"

Fresh off the success of her viral hit, "Area Codes," rising rap star Kaliii drops off her latest single, "K Toven."

The new track puts a unique spin on Beethoven's "Fur Elise" with its infusion of classic elements and the popular Jersey club sound.

The accompanying music video sees Kaliii rapping alongside a Black woman pianist, riding passenger in a green Lamborghini and in front of a hype group of Jersey club dancers.

"K Toven" follows a month of commendable achievements by the up-and-coming rapper, who earned the top spot on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart, was named Billboard's Rookie of the Month and made her BET Awards debut with a performance on the Amplified Stage.

"K Toven" is available on Kaliii's official YouTube page and major streaming platforms.

