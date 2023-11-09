K. Michelle celebrates Country Music Awards debut: "Soooooo blessed and happy"

K. Michelle is relishing the moment that was her country music debut at the 57th annual Country Music Awards, which aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

The Tennessee native, who's long recorded as an R&B singer, closed the show by performing "Love Can Build a Bridge" by The Judds alongside country star Jelly Roll.

"I'm Soooooo blessed and happy," she wrote on her Instagram Story, adding that a post-show moment called for some White Castle and a party.

While her attendance at the awards show marked her first CMAs performance, her break into the country world is a long time coming.

As part of the release of her final R&B album in September, the singer, who goes by the country music alter ego Puddin, previewed "Tennessee," the album's bonus country track.

"Being a true Southern Lady and coming back home to my roots is a truly unexplainable feeling," she wrote of the official music video.

In a special Instagram tribute message shared in October, K. Michelle opened opened up about being inspired by The Judds.

"We must give flowers to the people who have impacted us," she wrote. "All of you that know me know from the very beginning how important The Judds are to me, they shaped my entire musical being."

Adding that all she "ever wanted to do was be a country singer," K. Michelle said she now gets to thank the icons through her country music.

