K Camp says another tour is coming: "All my floaters stay tuned"

RARE Sound

By Jamia Pugh

K Camp says he'll soon hit the road again.

Though not an official tour announcement, the rapper alerted fans of a possible road show expected sometime next year.

"Back touring in 2024. All my floaters stay tuned," K Camp wrote alongside footage from a recent live performance.

If he delivers on his promise, it'll be back-to-back concert series for the Atlanta rapper, who recently wrapped his Spin the Block Tour. He traveled to select U.S. cities performing songs from his six-track EP of the same name.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!