Judge denies bail for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Judge Arun Subramanian denied Sean Combs' bail during a brief hearing following his conviction on two counts.

Combs looked to both his lawyers as the judge read the decision. His head was largely down, though he was occasionally whispering to attorney Brian Steel.

Subramanian said that detention is required based on Combs' conviction. He did not hear any arguments from the lawyers.

"Defendant's violence was starkly depicted" in the 2016 Intercontinental video, the judge said, referencing hotel security footage that showed him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Subramanian called Combs’ domestic violence a "propensity for violence."

"It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate… that he poses no danger to the community," the judge noted.

Earlier Wednesday, the jury found Combs guilty on two of the five charges he faced.

He was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution (in connection with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura) and guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution (in connection with his ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym "Jane").

He was found not guilty of both charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion in connection with Ventura and "Jane." He was also found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge.

Subramanian set Combs' sentencing on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.

