JT addresses public spat with Yung Miami, announces "Okay (Remix)"

JT's addressing the public exchange she and fellow City Girl Yung Miami had two months ago, chalking the conflict up to "ego."

"When you get to the point of ego ... it gets there. You forget to express yourself in a private setting, or you forget to talk like adults," she says on the Baby This Is Keke Palmer podcast. "It's both of us getting an attitude like 'who the f*** you think you are?' And it's just like – it happened. It was stupid and it's done. It's over with and now it's funny to both of us, now it's hilarious."

"If we ever speak on it, she should be able to tell her side and how she feels because we both were deada** wrong," JT continues. She adds that she was "hurt" by the situation but insists the two are still friends.

As fans may remember, Yung Miami posted a slew of tweets back in April, in which she accused JT of sneak-dissing her on her solo songs, prompting a back and forth that eventually ended with a phone call.

While the two are now cool, Miami and JT decided to focus on solo music, as their attempts to make music as the City Girls "just wasn't connecting," Miami previously told Complex.

JT is now getting ready to release the remix to her single "Okay," which features Jeezy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.