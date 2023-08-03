Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial to begin September 6

Jonathan Majors will have his day in court on domestic violence charges on September 6.

The Loki and Creed III star appeared during a brief hearing in Lower Manhattan Thursday, August 3. His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, had filed a motion to delay the trial, saying prosecutors weren't "timely" in turning over evidence.

Majors was arrested in March after NYPD officers responded to a 911 call for an alleged domestic dispute at an apartment in the city's Chelsea neighborhood. His accuser alleges he pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back, struck and cut her ear and pushed her into a vehicle, causing her to fall backward during the March confrontation.

Majors was charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault. His attorney denied the allegations from the outset, saying the evidence would prove the actor is innocent.

In response to the setting of the trial date, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, "We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial."

If convicted, the 33-year-old actor faces up to a year in jail.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.