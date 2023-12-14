Jonathan Majors opts not to testify as defense rests in domestic violence trial

Jonathan Majors opted not to testify against charges alleging he assaulted his former girlfriend as his defense rested Wednesday after one day of presenting its case in his domestic violence trial.

The actor's attorneys called three witnesses -- a doctor, a police officer and Majors' agent -- after prosecutors rested their case earlier Wednesday in the Manhattan courtroom.

The defense's first witness -- a medical expert -- expressed doubt about the severity of the injury Grace Jabbari said she suffered in the back of a for-hire SUV on the then-couple's way home from dinner in March.

The actor has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

The defense had asked the judge to dismiss the case for lack of evidence, but the trial continued Wednesday with the defense witnesses.

Closing statements and jury deliberations are expected to take place on Thursday.

The evidence the court released Wednesday included a recording of Majors imploring Jabbari in December 2022 to act more like Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King.

"Coretta Scott King…do you know who that is? That's Martin Luther King's wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama's wife," Majors is heard saying in the recording. "I'm just gonna say this. My temper ... all that said … I'm a great man. A GREAT man. I am doing great things, not just for me but for my culture and for the world."

Majors and Jabbari met on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania two years ago.

Majors is known for his roles in the Ant-Man films, as well as starring in the Disney+ TV show, Loki.

In the villainous role of Kang the Conqueror, Majors is scheduled to appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

