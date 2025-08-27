Jon Batiste enlists Andra Day for his Big Money tour

Jon Batiste is bringing some special guests with him on tour.

Andra Day and singer-songwriter and actress Diana Silvers will be joining him on The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America. Day will appear on select stops while Silvers will join for all dates, with the exception of St. Louis.

The St. Louis show on Wednesday will be a co-headliner with Diana Ross.

The trek, in support of Batiste's Big Money album, kicks off Wednesday at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri, and will hit 30 cities nationwide.

Day features on the Big Money track "Lean on My Love," which was recently released as a single.

