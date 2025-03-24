Jon B celebrates 30 years in music with new album, 'Waiting on You'

Jon B has been in the music industry for 30 years, and he's keeping it going with his latest album, Waiting on You.

"Man, 30 years. I love what I do, and Waiting on You is just another product of my loving what I do," he tells Billboard. "I also love my fans, who have allowed me into their lives. We've gone this long together and still got that love, so let's keep this thing going."

Waiting on You boasts 11 songs, each of which he promises has its own flavor. "I only have 11 records on here, so there's just a different intensity with each song," he explains. "I don't feel like there [is] any song that's redundant or just filler. Every song could be a single."

Donell Jones, Rick Ross and Alex Isley are featured on the album, with Tank making an appearance on the title track.

“He can play, write and sing. So when you put us in a room, we immediately start talking that musical language," he says. "I love his bridge [on 'Waiting'] because it brings back the harmonies and energy that we were giving in the ’90s — a little of that old goodness that’s kind of missing in R&B."

Of his overall return to music, Jon says, “I feel better and more confident about being an artist than I ever have. After searching for a long time to find my rhythm, I’ve finally figured this whole thing out. Now I’m definitely coming into my own.”

He's set to begin his 10-city Pick Me Up Tour, opened by Nigerian-born British singer-songwriter Shaé Universe, on April 11. He teases, "People are really going to be in a trance when they hear her sing."

