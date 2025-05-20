Johns Creek named best place to live in the U.S.

JOHNS CREEK, GA — A metro Atlanta city has earned top honors on a prestigious national list. U.S. News & World Report has named Johns Creek the best place to live in the United States.

The annual report evaluates cities based on several key factors, including job market strength, affordability, quality of life, and overall desirability. Analysts say this year’s rankings were broadened to give a more detailed picture of what it’s really like to live in each community.

Coming in just behind Johns Creek were Carmel, Indiana, in second place, and Pearland, Texas, in third.

The recognition shines a national spotlight on the growing appeal of suburban metro Atlanta communities, particularly those offering a high quality of life with access to major job markets and amenities.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story