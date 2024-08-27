John Legend to sing iconic children's songs in Fisher-Price toys

All of John Legend loves all of the new Fisher-Price toys that will feature his music.

The singer is releasing a children's nursery rhyme album, called My Favorite Dream, on Friday. It came about after the fan response to his November 2023 cover of the Fisher-Price song "Maybe." And now Fisher-Price is offering a toy that features John's cover of the song. It can be heard on the brand's Glow and Grow Kick & Play Piano Gym.

John also covered "Great, Great Day" and "Friendship," with those songs appearing on the Fisher-Price Rockin' Record Player and various Fisher-Price Link Squad animal learning toys, respectively.

All of the toys will be hitting the market this year. For fans who can't wait to hear John's new album, he'll be performing the songs live from his home on Fisher-Price's Instagram at 11:20 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

