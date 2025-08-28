John Legend to feature in new MGM+ docuseries 'Words + Music'

John Legend performs at The O2 Arena on June 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

It's like MTV Unplugged crossed with VH1 Storytellers— with some new technology added in.

Words + Music, a new TV series based on the Audible audio series of the same name, is coming to MGM+ Nov. 30 and John Legend is among the featured artists.

Like Unplugged and Storytellers, each episode will feature artists sharing the stories behind their most iconic songs, followed by performances of those songs, either solo or with a band. There will also be an immersive video experience, courtesy of a stage that includes a 79-by-80-foot LED screen and 105 motion capture cameras, according to a press release.

As the artists tell their stories, they'll be surrounded by "dynamic visual narratives": the environment around them will "transform to reflect each anecdote and song," the release says.

The show is being produced by Gunpowder and Sky, the studio run by Van Toffler, the former president of MTV Networks. Toffler says, "The result is something as intimate as a backstage confession and as cinematic as a feature film. These aren’t just stories about iconic songs - they’re portraits of how those songs, and the artists behind them came to be.”

Other artists featured in the episodes are Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow and Alanis Morissette.

