Jimmy Jam shares thoughts on Michael Jackson's 'Billboard' resurgence: 'Great music has no expiration date'

Jimmy Jam attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Michael Jackson's music has seen a resurgence thanks to renewed interest generated by the Michael biopic, and Jimmy Jam is thrilled about it. Speaking to ABC Audio on the red carpet of the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony, he shared his excitement about seeing MJ's music return to the Billboard charts.

"Great music has no expiration date," he says, noting Michael worked with "a dream team of great collaborators," including Quincy Jones, Benjamin Wright and Rod Temperton.

"It was just the best musicians, the best arrangers, the best producer all coming together for some musical moments that we'll never forget," he adds. "I'm happy that young people are embracing it and realizing almost what they're not hearing in music is exactly what existed on those albums."

Michael's Thriller currently sits at #6 on the Billboard 200, followed by his Number Ones compilation at #7.

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